Woman dies after shots fired into car in East St. Louis

East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an SUV Sunday morning.

Before 5:30 a.m., authorities responded to the 600 block of N. 31st for a report of shots fired. Officers found 30-year-old Veree Pomerlee inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival.

Pomerlee was transported to a hospital in St. Louis where she was pronounced dead later, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6700 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

