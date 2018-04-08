Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo ejected vs Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, left, argues with umpire Mike Winters after he was ejected during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, throws off his mask as he argues with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during an altercation in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, is held back by Arizona Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso while yelling at Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Rob

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons during the second inning of the Diamondbacks' game at the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lovullo was disputing a called third strike on A.J. Pollock on Sunday and got into a shouting match with St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina during the argument with Timmons.

Molina appeared to lunge at Lovullo and make contact as both benches emptied.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny stepped in between Molina and Lovullo.

