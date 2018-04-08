New Ballpark Village luxury apartments showcase display unit

Cardinals fans and residents of St. Louis are getting a sneak peek of what the new apartments at Ballpark Village will look like.

The 29-story luxury high-rise apartment will be called One Cardinal Way. The building will be the first "Class A building" built downtown in 30 years, according President and CEO of Downtown STL Missy Kelley.

A display unit is now being showcased. It is currently connected to the leasing office near The Fudgery in Ballpark Village and is open for visitors.

Rent for One Cardinal Way apartments is expected to be between $1,400 and $2,500 a month depending on the unit.

The building is expected to be completed in 2020 and is only a portion of the projects included in the $260 million "phase two" of Ballpark Village.

