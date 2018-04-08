Centennial Greenway extension opens in St. Charles connecting Heritage Park, Katy Trail

The sign for the Centennial Greenway. (Credit: KMOV)

St. Charles County is one step closer to becoming more connected.

The one-mile Centennial Greenway extension officially opened Saturday. It includes two pedestrian bridges over highways 364 and 94. It also links both sides of the busy highways to parks, schools and businesses.

The path now stretches all the way down to the Katy Trail, connecting it with Heritage Park. The Centennial Greenway now stands at 2.7 miles long with the one-mile extension.

A ribbon cutting and parade marked the opening of the new trail extension Saturday.

