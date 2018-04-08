Car, cat stolen while woman rescues dog in North St. Louis County

Janice Ritter speaks with News 4 after her cat and car was stolen in North St. Louis County ( Credit: KMOV)

Janice Ritter's cat was inside her Jeep when it was stolen at Bella Fontaine West Park ( Credit: KMOV)

A North St. Louis County woman is desperate to find her car that she said was stolen with a cat inside. The thief struck as the woman was rescuing a dog.

For a few short minutes, Janice Ritter thought it was her lucky day. After only spending a few minutes searching for a friend's dog, she found him at Bella Fontaine West Park.

"Very relieved. Very excited. I was never expecting to find the dog," she said. "He was shivering and in very weak condition."

She said five neighborhood kids were helping when she asked the boys to go get blankets out of her car.

"They said 'sure' and ran back over to the car. And they came running back and said 'your car is gone.' I said, 'What do you mean the car is gone?' We weren't away from the car even 15 minutes," Ritter said.

It happened Saturday evening, exactly one week after Ritter bought her new car, a 2016 gray Jeep Patriot.

But what upset her the most is what was inside the car -- a black cat, recovering from surgery.

"I just want the cat back. I don't want something bad to happen. I don't know the people who took the car. I don't know if they are cat lovers or animal lovers or will just release the cat somewhere or if they are going to do something horrible to it," Ritter said.

Ritter said insurance can take care of the car, and the items inside can be replaced. But she can't stop thinking about the cat.

She is begging whoever took the car and cat to return the cat. If they've already released it, she is asking the person to tell her where so she can try and find it again.

