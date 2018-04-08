Cards place Sherriff on DL, recall Brebbia from Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday that left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. Sherriff's right big toe is fractured.

Right-handed pitcher John Brebbia from Memphis (AAA) has been recalled.

Brebbia appeared in 50 games as a rookie last season, posting a 2.44 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched with 51 strikeouts. His 2.44 ERA led all qualifying Major League rookie relief pitchers.

Brebbia will wear uniform number 60.

