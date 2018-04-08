Brick falls out of truck, striking and killing Troy, MO driver in passing vehicle

A freak accident took the life of a 73-year-old man from Troy, Missouri on Saturday evening in Lincoln County.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 47 west of Giles Rd.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Frederick Lueck, 73, of Troy, MO, was driving eastbound on the highway when a brick from a westbound traveling vehicle came flying off it. The brick hit the windshield of Lueck's car and struck him. His car then traveled off the roadway and struck several poles and signs.

Police said Lueck was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kathleen Lueck, 67, was also in the vehicle. Police report she has minor injuries and refused treatment.

Police said the truck that the brick flew out of drove from the scene.

