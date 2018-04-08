Man shot in back in North St. Louis

A man in his 30s was shot in his back in North St. Louis Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. near Newby St. and Canaan Ave. in the Baden neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. Police also said they do not have any suspect information.

No further details have been made available.

