Man shot in leg in South City, suspect known

A man was shot in his right leg Saturday evening in South St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of Russell Blvd. in the Compton Heights neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. Police also said the suspect is known but have no released an identity.

No further details have been made available.

