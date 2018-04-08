Rain, snow showers move into the St. Louis area Sunday evening

The St. Louis area will see scattered rain and snow showers late Sunday afternoon through the evening. It seems Old Man Winter just doesn’t want to leave!

Skies will be cloudy and it will stay chilly today, with highs in the low 40s.

Rain chances will ramp up after 4 p.m. or so. Temperatures will drop back through the 30s and rain will change over to snow this evening.

Our biggest chance for snow showers is between 6-11 p.m.

Highest accumulation chances are north of St. Louis. Up to 1.5 inches is possible from Bowling Green to Troy, Missouri over to Litchfiled, Illinois.

Along the I-70 corridor, including the St. Louis Metro area, we could see up to a half inch of snow. We won’t see much south of the Metro area.

Snow will accumulate on grassy and raised surfaces. Most roads will stay wet, but a few slick or slushy spots may develop here and there.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.