Go! STL Marathon creates numerous road closures Sunday

More than 30,000 people are expected to pack into downtown St. Louis Sunday morning for the annual Go! St. Louis Marathon.

The starting line is near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bridge.

The marathon, half marathon and 7K run all begin at 7 a.m.

Go! St. Louis also hosted runs on Saturday, including at 5K, Children's Fun Run and Mature Mile, all at Forest Park.

For Sunday, the running route will create numerous road closures in the morning through the afternoon. Below is a full list of road closures.

Interstate Highway Ramps: April 8

I-64 WB at Market (Exit 38B): 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

I-64 EB at Jefferson (Exit 38A): 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

I-64 EB at Market/Bernard (Exit 37A): 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

I-44 EB at Park (Exit 290C): 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

I-44 EB at Washington (Exit 292): 5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

I-44 WB at 7th (Exit 290C): 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

I-44 WB at MLK/Convention Plaza: 5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

I-55 NB at Gravois (Exit 207A): 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

I-70 EB at Broadway (Exit 292B): 5 a.m. – 3 p.m.

I-70 All Directions at Cass/Tucker: 5 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Festival Area: Fri-Mon, April 6-9

Leonor K Sullivan: MLK Dr – Poplar St, 7 a.m. (4/6) – 12 p.m. (4/9)



Run Route: Sunday, April 8, 2018

Carr St, Westbound lanes, betw LKS & 3rd St: 6:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Lumiere Blvd, betw Carr St & MLK Dr.: 6:15 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Memorial Drive, betw MLK & Eads Bridge: 6:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

MLK Bridge, betw 3rd St & MLK Dr/Collinsville Ave: 6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Collinsville Ave, betw MLK Dr & River Park Dr: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

River Park Dr, betw Collinsville Ave & Eads Bridge: 6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Eads Bridge: 6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Washington Ave, betw Broadway & Eads Bridge: 6:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Broadway, betw Washington & Chouteau: 6:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Broadway (NB) & Park: 6:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

7th (NB Lanes), betw Park & Shenandoah: 6:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.

7th (SB Lanes), betw Shenendoah & Lynch: 6:15 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lynch St, betw 7th & 13th: 6:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

13th St, betw Lynch & Russell: 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Russell Blvd, betw 13th & Mississippi: 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Mississippi Ave, betw Russell & Park: 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Jefferson Ave, betw Park & Washington: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Market St, betw Jefferson & Compton: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Compton Ave: betw Market & Chouteau: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Chouteau Ave: betw Compton & Manchester: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Manchester Ave: betw Vandeventer & Tower Grove: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tower Grove Ave: betw Manchester & Chouteau: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Chouteau Ave: betw Tower Grove & S Taylor: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Clayton Ave: betw S Taylor & Faulkner: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wells Dr: betw Faulkner & Mckinley: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

McKinley Dr: betw Wells & Union: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Union Dr: betw McKinley & Theatre: 6:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Theatre Dr: betw Union & Pagoda: 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pagoda Circle: betw Union & Cricket: 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Grand/Lagoon: betw Skinker & Union: 6:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Jefferson/Faulkner: betw Grand & Clayton: 7 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Washington Ave: betw Jefferson & Tucker: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tucker Blvd: betw Washington & Cass: 6:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Cass Ave: betw Tucker & 2nd: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2nd St: betw Cass & Carr: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.