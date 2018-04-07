Local students, leaders plan town hall to discuss gun reform

A group of students and local leaders will a hold town hall to discuss school gun violence in Kirkwood Saturday evening.

The meeting was created to spark discussion among the community and elected officials about gun reform. People who plan to attend the meeting at the Kirkwood Baptist Church will get to ask questions to a panel of representatives from law enforcement, prosecutors, and lawmaker candidates.

The event began at 7 p.m. but organizers hope to achieve their goal of setting tighter gun control laws once the meeting comes to an end.

Students around St. Louis, like Lauren Malloy, helped organize the event, which was inspired from last month’s March For Our Lives rally, to make sure this topic isn’t forgotten.

“I think to a certain extent we can get our politicians to listen to us but if they won’t we just need to use our voices with voting,” Malloy said, “because there’s only so much we can do and what we’re having now this is democracy and this is citizenship in action.”

The timing for the town hall was strategically planned before lawmakers returned to Washington D.C after a two week district work period.

The group invited elected officials from both sides of the aisle.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Congresswoman Anne Wagner were invited to the event but didn’t attend. Organizers placed cutouts images of the both lawmakers.

The meeting is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.