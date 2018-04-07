Historic photos of Compton Hill Water Tower unveiled, mounted along path

Photographs of the Compton Hill Water Tower shows the construction of the 179 foot structure in various stages. (Credit: KMOV)

The Compton Hill Water Tower is a well-known landmark in South St. Louis that offers a unique perspective of the city once you climb to the top.

Anyone who has driven in the area has seen it but the Water Tower and Park Preservation Society unveiled 60 new photos of the landmark Saturday that dates back to 1897.

The photographs, which were printed from glass-plate negatives, shows the construction of the 179 foot structure in various stages. However to see the full collection, visitors have to climb to the top of tower, located at South Grand Blvd and Shaw Blvd.

Photos of the construction are mounted along the winding path inside.

There has 198 stairs inside the tower and about 30 stairs to get to the outside of the door.

