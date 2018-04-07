Missing 63-year-old woman in St. Louis County found

Local police have ended their search after locating a 63-year-old woman who went missing Saturday in St.Louis County.

Sharon Trail was reported missing after leaving a residence in the 2000 block of Target Drive and leaving a suicide note behind.

According to police said Trail has been diagnosed as bi-polar and schizophrenic.

Police said Trail was located just past 5:30 p.m.

No additional information has been released.

