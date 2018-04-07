'My cries didn't get to him, but they got to God'; woman raped, shot 8 times shares her story

News 4 Eric Cox speaks with a woman who was shot eight times, stabbed and raped in North St. Louis ( Credit: KMOV)

A 31-year-old woman was shot eight times, stabbed and raped – yet through all that torture, she survived.

She was released from the hospital Friday, nearly two weeks after her horrific experience, but she’s using her voice to encourage others to come forward.

"No, my cries didn't get to him, but they got to God," she said.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she met up with her alleged attacker ,Shawn Hughes, after he sent her a text on March 21. She told News 4 that Hughes was a regular at her bar where she worked.

But as soon as she stepped inside his North St. Louis County condo, she said rape was all that was on his mind.

"You don't think when you go in this door, you're going to be raped. You don't think when you go in this door, you're going to be shot," she said. "This guy told me as he walked up to me that he's going to do me like he's done the other girls. He confirmed to me that he's done this before."

As local police continue their investigation, the woman encourages other victims assaulted by Hughes to come forward and end their silence.

“A lot of women have been done like this and we know nothing about it. Be a voice, be a voice. Don’t be silent about it," she said.

Hughes, 38, was charged in 2013 for rape and kidnapping in St. Louis. He was released from prison in October after he plead guilty to lesser charges.

The woman said she plans to start a support group for victims of sexual assault.

St. Louis County Police are asking any other women who may have been victimized by Hughes to contact them at 314-615-8694.

