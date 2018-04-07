Southeast Missouri will allow some pets on campus in fall - KMOV.com

Southeast Missouri will allow some pets on campus in fall

Posted: Updated:
AP Images AP Images

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Some Southeast Missouri State University students will be able to bring their dogs, cats and small caged animals to campus starting in the fall.

The university in Cape Girardeau announced a one-year pilot program Friday.

University vice president Debbie Below says the school has been considering a pet-friendly community because prospective students often ask if they can bring their animals.

The pet-friendly rooms, which will accommodate 92 students, will be on select floors of Myers Hall.

Students must fill out a request form and pay a $200 non-refundable registration fee.

Approved dogs must be at least 1-year-old and cats must be 6 months old and have already lived with the student's family. They must be able to stay in a dorm room alone and will not be allowed in classes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly