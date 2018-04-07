Saint Louis Zoo welcomes Bogo, a newborn lamb - KMOV.com

Saint Louis Zoo welcomes Bogo, a newborn lamb

Mom Buttercup gave birth to Bogo Saturday morning. (Credit: Saint Louis Zoo) Mom Buttercup gave birth to Bogo Saturday morning. (Credit: Saint Louis Zoo)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The Saint Louis Zoo is welcoming the newest member to its family Saturday.

A sheep named Buttercup gave birth to a lamb, now named Bogo, at 11:30 a.m. in the Children's Zoo.

The zoo's Facebook page says mom and baby are both doing well.

