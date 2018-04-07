Fabulous Fox Theatre announces next season's Broadway lineup

The Fox's marquee, shown Wednesday, July 28, 2004, in St. Louis, announces the planned 75th anniversary party for the theater. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced its lineup of shows for the 2018-2019 U.S. Bank Broadway Series, including five musicals making their Fox debuts.

Seven shows will be a part of the season ticket package. Eight additional Broadway specials will be hitting the stage for a total of 15 shows in the season.

Below is the full list of U.S. Bank Broadway Series shows and specials (*= season ticket included show).

*Love Never Dies (sequel to The Phantom of the Opera) -- Sept. 18-30, 2018

The Illusionists -- Oct. 5-7, 2018

*Disney's Aladdin -- Nov. 7-25, 2018

A Christmas Carol -- Dec. 6-9, 2018

Les Miserables -- Dec. 11-16, 2018

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical -- Dec. 22-23, 2018

*Anastasia -- Dec. 26, 2018 - Jan. 6, 2019

*Fiddler on the Roof -- Jan. 29 - Feb. 10, 2019

The Rat Pack is Back -- Feb. 22-24, 2019

Rock of Ages -- March 1-3, 2019

Bat out of Hell: The Musical -- March 5-10, 2019

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- March 12-17, 2019

*Waitress -- March 26 - April 7, 2019

*Miss Saigon -- April 23 - May 5, 2019

*Come From Away -- May 14-26, 2019

Seven-show season ticket packages will go on sale June 4 at 10 a.m. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced later. For more information, please call the Fox Subscription office at 314-535-1700 or visit the Fabulous Fox's website.

