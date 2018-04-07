Man, 92, and woman, 88, found dead in St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Medical Examiner's office is investigating after an elderly man and woman were found dead inside a home.

Police say there were no signs of trauma after the bodies of the 92-year-old man and 88-year-old woman were found Thursday afternoon at a home in south St. Louis. The cause of death is under investigation.

Names of the victims and their relationship to each other have not been released.

