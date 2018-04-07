Two shootings Saturday in North City leave victims in critical condition

Two separate shootings in North St. Louis on Saturday have left two victims in critical condition.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry Rd. in the Baden neighborhood.

St. Louis police said a male victim suffered gunshot wounds and is in critical but stable condition.

The second shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 5700 block of Etzel Ave. in the West End neighborhood.

St. Louis police said a male victim is in critical but stable condition.

Further details have not yet been released for both shootings.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.