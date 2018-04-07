Woman injured in North St. Louis shooting

A woman was shot in her shoulder Friday afternoon in North St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Palm St, which is where the Hyde Park neighborhood meets the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Strodtman Park is also nearby.

St. Louis police said the woman was taken to the hospital by a third party and was conscious and breathing when she arrived. The woman is in stable condition.

Further details about the incident are not yet known.

