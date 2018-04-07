Man shot, killed in North St. Louis Friday evening

A man died after he was shot in his leg and chest in North St. Louis Friday evening.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Dick Gregory Place.

St. Louis police said the victim arrived at the hospital but then died. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

No further details have been released.

