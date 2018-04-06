Family believes severed hand found in Ferguson could belong to their murdered dad

The family of a man tells News 4 they think a human hand found behind a Ferguson home on Thursday. Credit: KMOV

A man posted on Facebook on Thursday saying he’d found a severed hand while mowing a neighbor’s lawn in Ferguson.

In the post, that was deleted Friday afternoon, he says he called Ferguson police.

Neighbors in the area say Ferguson police searched the backyard of the home where the hand was found.

A representative from the St. Louis Co. Medical Examiner’s Office tells News 4 they are working to identify who the hand belongs to, but that could take weeks.

A woman contacted News 4 saying she thinks the hand belongs to her father, 56-year-old Mark Fowler.

Police found Fowler shot dead and lying on the ground along Courtney Ave. in Berkeley last October.

The area where police found his body is a little less than one mile away from the Ferguson home where the hand was found.

St. Louis County Police say they are aware of the find and are investigating to see if it is connected to any of the cases they’re working on, which would include Fowler’s death.

Police ask anyone with information about this case and Fowler’s death to contact Crime Stoppers at (314) 725-8477.

