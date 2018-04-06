St. Charles Co. Police searching for suspect in car break-ins, theft

Surveillance images released show a man believed to be involved in a recent break in and car theft in Friday (Credit: KMOV)

Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance stealing items from a pickup truck in St. Charles County Wednesday.

According to authorities, a man was rummaging through a truck parked in the driveway of a home before making off with a large item.

The man then stole a car in the O’Fallon Hills area later, police say.

The suspect is seen on camera wearing a hat under a hooded sweatshirt and pants with a small logo on it.

Anyone with additional information on the suspect’s identity should contact law enforcement at 636-949-3000 or leave an anonymous tip at 636-949-3002.

