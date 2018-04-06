Police investigating shooting at Arnold shopping center - KMOV.com

Police investigating shooting at Arnold shopping center

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Police say there was a shooting at a shopping center in Arnold Friday night.

The shooting happened at Arnold Commons around 7:30 p.m.

Other information was not immediately known.

