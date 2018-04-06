Cards-Brewers game will air exclusively on Facebook amid new MLB deal

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals wave to fans following a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in St. Louis. The Brewers won 6-1. (Credit: AP)

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday but viewers will have to log into Facebook to see the Redbirds play instead.

Thanks to their new deal with the Major League Baseball (MLB), Facebook has exclusive rights to broadcast 25 weekday afternoon games this season including two Cardinal games.

The Cards games affected will air on Wednesday, April 11 and Wednesday, May 30.

To watch any of the live games this season, you will need to search for "MLB Live" on active Facebook through Facebook Watch. It will be available on all mobile devices, desktops and tablets.

MLB released the following schedule for the first nine games that’ll be broadcast on Facebook:

Wednesday, April 4: PHI-NYM, 1:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11: MIL-STL, 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18: KC-TOR, 4:07 p.m.

Thursday, April 26: ARI-PHI, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 3: LAD-ARI, 3:40 p.m.

Thursday, May 10: SF-PHI, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16: TEX-SEA, 3:40 p.m.

Thursday, May 24: LAA-TOR, 12:37 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30: STL-MIL, 1:10 p.m.

