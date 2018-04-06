Wreck closes EB I-70 near Madison

A wreck has closed all but one lane of EB I-70 near Madison in North City. Credit: KMOV

A wreck has closed all but one lane of EB I-70 near Madison in North City. (Credit: KMOV)

All lanes of eastbound I-70 near Madison in North City are closed because of an accident.

The accident happened around 7:00 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and shut down all lanes of the interstate. Traffic is being diverted off at St. Louis Ave.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved