Public voting open for Chouteau Greenway designs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Time to study up! The team behind a new walking and biking trail have released possible plans for the plan that would run from Forest Park to the Gateway Arch.

Friday the choice between four design finalists, and builders want to know what residents want to see in the Chouteau Greenway.

“I think this would be a great safe opportunity for those people to explore the city without having to drive or get in a cab or Uber,” said Matthew McRedmond of Mike’s Bikes.

And that's the goal, to connect the hotspots of St. Louis.

Here's a look at four brand new possible plans:

The first is called The Chouteau Greenway Braid.

It weaves together three corridors; one to explore nature, one to hit cultural institutions and another along the existing Metro line.

“We see loops and links from the neighborhood. More than linear, east/west. But north, south, 3D experience. A sequence of spaces and environments people can interact with, whether it be retail or arts and culture,” said Susan Trautman of Great Rivers Greenway.

A second option is called the Loop and Stitch.

A loop, to create a green journey from Washington University and Forest Park to the Arch.

The "stitch" would link north and south city.

Another plan is called + STL.

The plan envisions a new network of public spaces and corridors.

As well as loops to connect four major city parks, including Tower Grove and Fairground.

It also includes a plan to cross the Mississippi.

The final proposal is One City Belonging to All.

The north to south link aims to bring together the many St. Louis neighborhoods., disconnected both physically and socially.

You can look at the full plans here, then vote for your favorite here.

A design winner will be picked in June, but right now a timeline for construction remains uncertain.