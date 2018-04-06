Accident briefly closes WB I-70 near I-64 in Wentzville - KMOV.com

Accident briefly closes WB I-70 near I-64 in Wentzville

Posted: Updated:
An accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-70 near I-64 in Wenztville. Credit: MoDOT An accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-70 near I-64 in Wenztville. Credit: MoDOT
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

An accident briefly closed all lanes of westbound I-70 near I-64 in Wentzville.

The accident around 4:40 p.m. between I-64 and the Highway Z exit.

Information on injuries was not immediately known.

The highway re-opened before 5:30 p.m.

Powered by Frankly