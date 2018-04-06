Ticketed driver says Parkmobile app accepted money for space requiring permit

A Maryland Heights woman who thought she paid for a meter in downtown St. Louis ended up with a ticket instead.

In late February, Scoutmaster Christine Wheeler was volunteering at Scottrade Center. She parked her orange car, nicknamed the Garfmobile, along Pine Street.

Her car was parked in Parkmobile zone 20404. The Parkmobile App is a way that someone can pay for a parking meter using a credit card instead of cash

The St. Louis Treasurer’s website says general parking meters are in operation Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wheeler arrived around 5 p.m. and paid for two hours of parking knowing she would be at Scottrade Center past 7 p.m.

Wheeler received a ticket just before 9 p.m. because the spot where she parked requires a permit after 6 p.m.

“I think the app should have stopped me from parking there. It didn’t. Not only did I pay to park there for two hours, I got a ticket on top of it,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler says she didn’t see the sign at 14th Street and Pine Street indicating a permit was required after 6 p.m. She feels the app should have alerted her the space was only available until 6 p.m., instead of accepting her money for two hours.

She added that a warning about needing a permit would have led her to pick a different parking spot.

There are two signs with competing messages near the parking space. Drivers are encouraged to download the ParkLouie App or Parkmobile App to pay between 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Directly below that is a sign saying a permit is needed after 6 p.m.

The St. Louis Treasurer’s Office said it will void Wheeler’s ticket and said it is working with Parkmobile to resolve issues connected to the parking space.

However, it is not clear what will be done to clear up the confusion with the sign.

