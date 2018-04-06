AT&T Center being negotiated for new ownership

The old AT&T Center, a 44-story building in downtown St. Louis, may soon have a new owner.

According to an official with the St. Louis Development Corporation, local real estate group CRG is interested in purchasing the building. CRG is affiliated with Clayco.

News 4 has reached out to CRG to ask what the company's plans are. We are awaiting a response.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.