'I just want Rexy back' Humane Society must choose between two owners for a dog

Lakesha Neverls is hoping to get her dog back after the Humane Society took it in as a stray. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One dog, two different owners. Now the Humane Society has to choose which home to return the dog to.

“I'm in love with the dog,” said Lakesha Neverls of her dog Rexy. “No kids, this is like my child. I want my dog back. That's all I want.

For now, Neverls can only see Rexy in pictures on her cell phone.

Rexy got out of the house last week and was picked up as a stray dog and brought to the Humane Society.

“Humane Society calls me and says, ‘We have your dog.’ I'm happy, ‘Oh, thank you thank you,’” she said.

But when the Humane Society scanned the microchip in Rexy, the records showed a couple other phone numbers.

Another woman who was contacted says the dog belongs to her.

“They tell me, ‘No you can't get the dog, it’s coming back as a stolen dog three years ago,’” Neverls said.

The Humane Society is often fighting to find dogs a home, now they have one that apparently has two.”

“That's a true dilemma here,” said Debbie Hill with the Humane Society. “Two loving families who want to bring this animal back home. We want as much info as we can to make sure we're doing the right thing.”

Neverls says a friend gave her the dog a few years ago. Records show she brought it to the Humane Society in 2016 for shots and a chip was detected.

The Humane Society says it gave Neverls information about the chip company to update ownership records.

There was no indication at the time the dog was stolen.

“We're trying to learn as much as we can about this dog's history and travels, because apparently this dog has changed hands multiple times,” Hill said.

In the meantime, all Neverls can do is wait.

“I just want Rexy back, just want Rexy back. I miss him and I know he misses me,” she said.