Gov. Greitens' legal teams to question former Democratic leader

The legal defense team representing Governor Eric Greitens plans to question a former chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party.

Friday, lawyers filed a notice to take a deposition of Roy Temple. Temple has previously said publicly he had spoken to the ex-husband of the woman at the center of invasion of privacy case against the Governor, prior to the election. Temple says he understood at the time that the man did not want to come forward with the story.

Governor Greitens’ attorneys want to question Temple on April 19th, at the firm Graves Garrett, LLC.

Specifically, the attorneys asked Temple to provide any documentation of “any and all payments, or promises of payments” to the woman, identified only as KS, to her ex-husband or the attorney representing the ex-husband.

They also asked to see emails, letters, texts and phone records.

When reached by News 4 Friday, Temple emphatically denied that any such payment or promise of a payment exists. He called the move by the defense “disgusting” and “absurd,” saying the defenses’ only purpose is to “harass and attack the victim” by suggesting she was paid. He says he’s never met KS.

Temple is also a lawyer.

“I find it ironic,” he said, “that the Governor wants to know what’s on my phone but he won’t tell people what’s on his.”

We have reached out to the Governor’s defense team but we have not yet heard back.