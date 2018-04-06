Gioia's Deli pulling out of Busch Stadium after opening game

It's a sad day for salami sandwich fans.

Gioia's Deli announced on Facebook it will no longer be serving its sandwiches at Busch Stadium after quality concerns on opening day April 5.

The post says the deli was excited to partner with Busch Stadium to introduce its Hot Salami sandwich to Cardinals fans.

The post says the sandwiches sold out before the first pitch, but it was brought to managers' attention that the service and product quality were not up to Gioia's Deli standards.

"This is something we can't and won't stand for," the post says. "Sadly, we cannot have 100 percent assurance that our quality standards will be met at the ballpark, therefore, we are not going to allow our brand or products to be sold through that channel."

Fortunately for customers who were not satisfied with their Gioia's Deli sandwiches at the ballpark on opening day, the deli is offering a discount. Bring your ticket stub from the game to any Gioia's Deli location and receive $2 off a sandwich.

Gioia's Deli has locations on The Hill, downtown and Creve Coeur.

