Victim in critical condition, suspect in custody after shooting in south St. Louis

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck in downtown St. Louis Friday afternoon.
Police said officers received a call for a shooting on Peabody Ct. at 2:30 p.m.
Police said homicide has been requested and the suspect remained on the scene and is in custody.
News 4 will update this story as more details become available.
