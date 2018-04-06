Victim in critical condition, suspect in custody after shooting in south St. Louis

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck in downtown St. Louis Friday afternoon.

Police said officers received a call for a shooting on Peabody Ct. at 2:30 p.m.

Police said homicide has been requested and the suspect remained on the scene and is in custody.

