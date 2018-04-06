Man charged with burglary, stealing after eight west St. Louis County home invasions

Darell Bonner is charged with 14 counts of burglary and stealing. (Credit: Maryland Heights Police)

A man from St. Ann, Missouri was charged Friday after a string of home invasions in Maryland Heights.

Darell Bonner, 28, is charged with 14 counts of burglary and stealing.

St. Louis County court records state Bonner invaded a total of eight homes between March 16 and April 1. Seven of the homes were in Maryland Heights and one home was in Creve Coeur. There was at least one person home in all eight invasions.

Some of the items court documents state Bonner stole include a laptop, purses, firearms and an iPad.

The first invasion took place March 16 in the 800 block of N. Spoede Rd. in Creve Coeur. Court records state Bonner stole a laptop.

On March 26, court documents state Bonner invaded three homes in Maryland Heights. He stole a purse from a home in the 11800 block of Smoke Valley Ct., a purse from a home in the 11900 block of Glenvalley Dr. and a firearm from a home in the 2600 block of McKelvey Rd.

On March 30, court documents state Bonner invaded a Maryland Heights home in the 12100 block of Oakwilde Ct. Documents do not show Bonner stole anything from this home.

Bonner invaded another three homes in Maryland Heights on April 1 (Easter Sunday). Documents do not show Bonner stole anything from a home in the 2200 block of McKelvey, but that he stole a firearm from a home in the 1500 block of Roth Hill Dr. and stole an iPad, wallet and computer from a home in the 12700 block of Glenette Dr.

Maryland Heights police said Bonner is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

