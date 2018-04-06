WATCH: Video shows North Carolina police shooting man holding woman hostage

WATCH: Video shows North Carolina police shooting man holding wo - KMOV.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KMOV.com) -- Body camera video showed the intense moments as, Charlotte police say, a man used a pregnant woman as a human shield last year.

Police said they opened fire, then rushed into action to try to save his life.

After being released from the hospital in October, the suspect was charged with burglary, assault and kidnapping. 

Police released the video this week, several months after the shooting.

