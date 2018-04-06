Kid Rock announces tour stop in St. Louis

Kid Rock performs during the Cheap Date Tour 2015 at Aaron's Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 19, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Kid Rock announced he will launch the Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza tour stop in St. Louis on Sept. 7.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. local time at www.LiveNation.com.

Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr. will be joining him in 15 cities nationwide before wrapping up his tour Oct. 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

