Here's why you should wear blue Friday

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

All across the country, millions of Americans are wearing blue Friday to show their support and commitment to addressing the issue.

Recent studies show that in the United States, 6.5 million children are involved in calls made to child protective services agencies annually. In 2014, nearly 1,600 died as a result of abuse and neglect nationwide.

That's between four and five children a day, or roughly a quarter of an average-sized elementary school class.

Over 70 percent of the children who died were just 2 years old or younger.

