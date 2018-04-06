Thousands expected in downtown St. Louis for 'Go! St Louis' events this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This weekend, more than 20,000 people will be in downtown St. Louis for "Go! St. Louis Marathon" and other events.

The race is said to be the largest competitive fitness event in Missouri. Runners from 46 states and about 12 countries are expected to participate in the weekend events, which consist of nearly a dozen races for people of all ages and fitness levels.

With a wintry weather in the mix for the weekend, organizers said they’re monitoring the forecast. They told News 4 they’re working with Mercy Hospital and EMS crews, just in case there are any problems.

There will also be multiple road closures starting at 5 a.m. Click here to view the list of ramp and road closures.

