Lindbergh band playing for 36 hours to raise money to end childhood cancer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local high school band will play for 36 hours to raise money to help end childhood cancer.

The Lindbergh High School Musicthon will begin on Friday at 7 a.m. and run through 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Musicthon is being done to raise money in honor of Alex. Band members met Alex during Sunday Night Lights in 2012, an event which provides a high school football game experience for children with cancer. After a three-year battle with cancer, Alex died in January 2014.

Alex’s family requested donations and memorials be made to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Child Cancer, a foundation started by a young girl named Alex who wanted to help cure childhood cancer by selling lemonade.

Community members are invited to support the Musicthon by making a pledge per minute, pledge per hour or a one-time donation.

Click here for more information or to donate online.

