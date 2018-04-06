Metro East girl makes homemade bears for those who could use a little joy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A little girl from the Metro East is making a big difference with teddy bears.

Sixty-one-year-old Linda Harvel, who has been a kidney dialysis patient for four years, has spent months in the hospital with Stage 5 Renal Disease. Her daughter, Samantha, posted about it on Facebook and asked for cards to be sent to Linda, who was in isolation.

“So, of course, four walls can make anyone depressed, let alone what they’re going through physically and emotionally,” Samantha said.

Then, the bear arrived.

“It was the most beautiful, handcrafted bear,” said Samantha.

The bear was created by Cassandra and her mom, Michelle Kemper, who saw the Facebook page.

“We had made a bear for Cassandra and we decided we wanted to see about sending her [Linda] one,” Michelle said.

After the little girl saw the picture of Linda with the teddy bear they’d made her, she decided she had found her calling and started “Cassandras Bears with Care” to send homemade bears to more people who could use a little joy.

“Our goal is to spread as much love and cheer as we can,” said Michelle.

Click here to donate to the “Cassandras Bears with Care” gofundme.

