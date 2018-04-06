Arson investigators called to scene of 'suspicious' overnight fire

Fire trucks at Natural Bridge and Fair (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Arson investigators are looking into a fire at a car shop in north St. Louis.

Flames broke out around midnight at the Auto Detailing at Natural Bridge and Fair.

Officials said multiple fires inside the building had to be put out, which is why they are calling it “suspicious.”

There were no reported injuries.

