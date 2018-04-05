Man accused of masturbating at Belleville Walmart

Kevin Maney is charged with indecent exposure. Credit: Belleville PD

A 26-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at the Walmart in Belleville on Sunday.

Kevin Maney is charged with indecent exposure.

Police said two women spotted Maney masturbating in one of the aisles and reported it to a store employee.

Authorities later tracked down and arrested Maney.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

