Blues recall goaltender Ville Husso

The Blues announced Thursday they have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from San Antonio Rampage, meaning he will be available for the Blues’ final two games of the season as they look to find a way to sneak into the playoffs.

This an intriguing move in the wake of Jake Allen’s struggles in the Blues’ devastating loss to the Blackhawks Wednesday. Needing a win to put themselves back in the playoff field of eight from the Western Conference, the Blues squandered a 3-1 lead, giving up the game-deciding goal with 8.5 seconds remaining in the third period.

Allen might have been screened a bit on that final goal, but his overall performance left much to be desired as he allowed at least a couple questionable goals in the loss. Mike Yeo expressed confidence in Allen after the game, but the Husso decision makes you wonder exactly how prepared to the team might be with a quick hook on Allen if he doesn’t look strong early in what essentially amounts to a must-win game Friday in Chicago.

The Blues regular backup goaltender Carter Hutton leads the NHL this season in goals against average (2.13) and sits a tick off the league lead in save percentage (.930), but questions about his status persist as he has played just once with no starts since his return from injury at the end of March. Considering Hutton struggled in that lone relief appearance on March 31, the team’s confidence level him may not be at its height.

It may amount to nothing, but the Blues calling up the young Husso for extra backup on this season’s final days could make ‘goalie watch’ all that more interesting Friday night.