Anticipation grows over release of results of Mo. House Greitens investigation

A legislative committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens, held a closed-door meeting in the human resources offices in the basement of the capital.

The chairman of a Missouri House legislative committee investigation Governor Eric Greitens signaled the investigation is almost over.

Republican Representative Jay Barnes issued a statement saying, “Our committee will issue a report next week.”

The committee held a meeting in the basement of the capitol on Thursday, in the human resources department. As with all of its previous meetings, it was behind closed doors but House Speaker Todd Richardson said when he receives the report next week it won't stay secret.

“When the committee finalizes its report, we will release it to the public,” said Richardson.

Most lawmakers are in the dark about what will be in the report.

Democratic House Minority Leader Representative Gail McCann Beatty of Kansas City, told News 4, "I said from the very beginning we're putting a lot of faith in Representative Barnes. So I hope we're going to get what the public deserves and that is a truthful picture of what really happened."

Greitens was indicted on a charge of invasion of privacy in January. He's accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair, during a sexual encounter in the basement of his St. Louis home in March 2015 before he was elected.

The findings of the investigation could lay the groundwork for an effort to impeach the governor. But lawmakers told News 4 they won't know what the next step will be till they get the facts about what happened.

"One of the things that I've always claimed is that I would wait to see all of the facts before a weigh in and make much of a decision," said Republican Senator Dave Schatz of Sullivan.

