News 4 Schools: Metro East elementary students finding new ways to exercise

It’s not unusual to see young students riding their bikes to school but how about riding bikes in school.

Students at a Metro East grade school now have a chance to do the next best thing and that would pedal in place.

One classroom at Maryville Elementary school has stationary exercise pedals under every seat.

Teachers have declared this a technology free room.

Students come here to read or listen to a lesson from the teacher all while pedaling away.

The principal says the idea came from the teachers.

“As teacher we’re always looking for ways to keep kids active and engaged thought it was great way to give them a physical exercise and provide an outlet for some of their energy.

Teachers paid for the Pedals with money raised during a Kids Night Out event in December.

The classroom just opened a few weeks ago. Classes use the room on a rotating basis. The principal tells us the pedals are a hit with teachers, students, and their parents.

