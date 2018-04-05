Police searching for missing person traveling from Washington, MO to Affton

The Franklin County Sheriff Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 43-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday.

Micheal Jolly was reported missing on Wednesday after traveling from Washington, MO to Affton, MO. Police said Jolly called his family to tell them that he was lost in the Fenton area.

Authorities said Jolly was given directions but never arrived in Affton.

Although the man has no family or friends in Kentucky, investigators said Jolly's cellphone was pinged in the state on Thursday.

Officers said Jolly suffers from a diminished mental capacity as a result of a traffic accident several years ago.

Jolly is described as a black male, 5'5 in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes with a M&M candy tattoo on his right arm. Police said he has limited mobility in right hand and walks with a limp.

The 43-year-old was last seen driving a dark gray 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 with a Missouri license of 6GA907.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560

