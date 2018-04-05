Police: Belleville man charged with DUI after causing accident

St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 46 year old Thomas Wodarczyk in connection with a head-on, roll-over accident with injuries on Rt. 15 near South Demazenod Drive that occurred April 1,(Credit: St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office)

St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 46-year-old Thomas Wodarcyzk in connection with head-on, roll-over accident with injuries.

The accident occurred on Rt. 15 near South Demazenod Dr. that occurred April 1, 2018.

On April 1, 2018, at 2:10 a.m., Belleville officers responded to a wrong way driver on Rt. 15 near South 74th St. While officers were in route, they were advised that the vehicle had collided head-on with another near South Demazenod.

When officers arrived, they found Wodarczyk’s vehicle, a black 2008 Ford Escape, on its roof. The second vehicle, a gold 1999 Ford Taurus was driven by a 25-year-old woman and had severe front-end damage.

Neither vehicle had any passengers. Both drivers went to St. Louis-area hospitals for treatment.

The woman is still hospitalized receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Wodarczyk’s is being charged Aggravated DUI.

Wodarczyk’s bond was set at $100,000.

