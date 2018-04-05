Fight breaks out after accident in Olympian Village, police say

Police said a fight broke out between two motorists after they got into an accident on Highway 67 in Olympian Village Thursday afternoon.

A victim was ejected from a car that rolled over near Highway 67 and Highway 110. Police said there was a rear-end accident on the other side of the highway involving a tractor-trailer and a driver who was watching the original wreck,

One of the drivers in the second accident then assaulted another driver, police say.

The victim the first accident was conscious and breathing when taken a hospital. One driver involved in the fight didn’t suffer serious injuries.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved